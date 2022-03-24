Pedestrian dies in Elm Hill Pike hit-and-run crash, driver charged with vehicular homicide

A woman is dead and a man is facing charges in connection to her hit-and-run death this week, Nashville police reported Thursday.

Kathryn Stewart, 37, died after being struck by a Dodge pick-up truck Tuesday night along Elm Hill Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A preliminary investigation by police shows Stewart was walking, possibly in the right hand lane, when she was struck by the truck. The driver of the truck then fled the scene.

Stewart was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where police said she died.

Michael Crockett, 35, returned to the scene and told officers he was the driver involved in the crash, police reported. Crockett told officers he did not see Stewart.

Officers observed signs of impairment while talking with Crockett and a search warrant was obtained for his blood sample, police reported.

On Thursday police announced they charged Crockett with vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Pedestrian killed in Elm Hill Pike hit-and-run crash, driver charged