Pedestrian dies after getting hit by pickup truck in the Hogans Creek area

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit while walking on the roadway.

On Saturday morning, a 33-year-old male was driving a pickup truck northbound on I-95 near 8th Street.

Read: Driver who survived logging rollover crash in Jacksonville compared it to a scary movie come to life

A 55-year-old male was walking on the roadway and the front of the pickup truck struck the man.

FHP says the man died on the scene as a result of the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Putnam County leaders give update to fix Palatka road causing pothole problems

Read: New video shows what led to last month’s fatal officer-involved shooting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.