Pedestrian dies in Haddon Heights crash

HADDON HEIGHTS – Police are investigating a traffic crash that took a pedestrian's life here.

The incident occurred on the pike’s 100 block, near Green Street, around 11:45 a.m. Monday, according to Haddon Heights police.

The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Additional details were not available as an investigation was ongoing, police said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Haddon Heights NJ: Pedestrian fatally struck on White Horse Pike