Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run car wreck in Montgomery

A hit-and-run car wreck killed a woman Tuesday night who was walking in the 1300 block of a service road next to East South Boulevard, police said.

Montgomery police officers and fire medics responded to the wreck at about 10:09 p.m., Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Police said the pedestrian had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled the area before the police arrived, Coleman said.

Police did not immediately release any other information.

A woman died in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night.

More: ASU Tech Center Alabama State University partners with Montgomery Housing Authority for technology center

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Pedestrian hit while walking along East South Boulevard Service Road