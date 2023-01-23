Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run collision on Spenard Road, police say

Jan. 23—A pedestrian on Spenard Road was killed early Monday by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene, Anchorage police say.

Officers and Anchorage Fire Department medics responded to the collision at 12:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of Spenard Road, police said in an update.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries, police said.

No information was immediately available about the vehicle involved in the collision. Police are asking anyone with information including surveillance footage to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (press "0″).

The victim's name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

The investigation closed a section of Spenard Road from International Airport Road to Wisconsin Street for nearly five hours.

A police spokeswoman said the department is not releasing additional details because the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.