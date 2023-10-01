Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Kansas, highway patrol says

A McPherson, Kansas man died after being hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene of the crash on Saturday.

The crash was reported at 8 p.m. on 17th Avenue at Mohawk Road about one mile east of Interstate 135 in McPherson, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

An unknown pickup truck was heading south on 17th when it struck 59-year-old Pedro Amezcua-Cabrera of McPherson. He died at the scene of the crash from his injuries, the crash log said.

The driver of the truck fled and their whereabouts remain unknown, according to the report.

McPherson is roughly 57 miles northeast of Wichita.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office at 620-245-1225 or the Kansas Highway Patrol at 785-296-3102.