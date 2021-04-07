Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Detroit's east side

Axios
Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House staffer and the son of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, told the Washington Examiner he plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.Why it matters: Despite a flood of sexual misconduct allegations and a federal investigation into his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still expected to run for reelection next year. A Cuomo-Giuliani matchup would set up a clash between two of the most prominent political families in New York. What they're saying: "Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Giuliani told the Washington Examiner. "I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works," he added."It just shows how terribly Cuomo has run the state into the ground and the truth is the assembly in State Senate is to blame as well."Between the lines: Giuliani's bid for the governor's mansion has been encouraged by conservative donors and political figures, and would have the backing of former President Trump, a source tells the Examiner.He hopes to "challenge Cuomo's handling of crime, taxes, education, and the mutiny of New Yorkers from the state," the Examiner notes.