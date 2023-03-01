Pedestrian dies from injuries sustained after collision with van in Athens

A 60-year-old Athens man died Monday from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a minivan on West Broad Street several days earlier.

Athens-Clarke police said Tuesday that Scott Roy Paton was hit by a 2008 Honda Odyssey at about 9:15 p.m. Feb. 24 as he attempted to cross the highway. The collision occurred about 630 feet from the Old Epps Bridge Road intersection.

Police said Paton failed to yield to the westbound van driven by a 20-year-old Bogart man.

“The pedestrian was not crossing at an intersectional or crosswalk when he was struck, suffered serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital,” police reported.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson notified the police department on Monday that Paton had died in the hospital.

The death is the second fatal roadway crash of the year in Athens.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man dies from injuries sustained in collision with van