Pedestrian dies from injuries sustained in Norfolk crash

A pedestrian has died after he was hit last week by a car near the Five Points intersection in Norfolk, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Chesapeake Blvd. At the scene, Norfolk police said officers found Steven J. Spruill, 63, of Norfolk, with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries Sunday.

Police said a 53-year-old man was driving a car on Chesapeake Blvd. and struck Spruill when Spruill stepped into the roadway.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. There were no other injuries reported.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol contributed to the crash. The investigation’s findings will be turned over to the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com