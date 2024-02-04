Pedestrian dies after she was hit by SUV while leaving store in Kansas City’s Northland
A female pedestrian died after she was hit by a car while leaving a home decor store Saturday morning in Kansas City’s Northland.
Officers responded to the crash around 11:31 a.m. to At Home at 600 NE Barry Rd., according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.
As the female pedestrian exited the store, a red Ford Escape pulled up to the entrance and hit her.
The pedestrian, whose age wasn’t specified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was not injured.