Pedestrian dies after she was hit by SUV while leaving store in Kansas City’s Northland

A female pedestrian died after she was hit by a car while leaving a home decor store Saturday morning in Kansas City’s Northland.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:31 a.m. to At Home at 600 NE Barry Rd., according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

As the female pedestrian exited the store, a red Ford Escape pulled up to the entrance and hit her.

The pedestrian, whose age wasn’t specified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.