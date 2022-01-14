Pedestrian dies in SUV crash at Queens intersection

A 57-year-old man died when an SUV struck him in a Queens intersection Thursday, police said.

The victim was hit at the intersection of Metropolitan Ave. and Rentar Plaza in Ridgewood about 7:45 p.m., cops said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the man lying in the street with body trauma.

Medics rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said.

The 46-year-old driver of the Cadillac Escalade remained at the scene and faced no immediate charges, authorities said.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification