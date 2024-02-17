UPDATE: Pedestrian in fatal crash identified, police search for driver

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fatal collision occurred Friday night in north Abilene, claiming the life of a pedestrian.

On February 16 at 9:40 p.m., crews responded to the 3100 block of Pine Street for a major vehicle collision. The pedestrian was dead on police arrival, and next of kin has been notified. The pedestrian has been identified as 58-year-old Brenda Ann Janiszewski Jodoin of Virginia.

Pedestrian fatally struck in north Abilene crash

The vehicle traveling on Pine Street struck the woman who was in the roadway and continued without stopping, according to the Abilene Police Department (APD). The investigation continues as investigators search for the identity of the vehicle and driver that left the scene.

If you have information, please get in touch with APD at (325) 673-8331 or the Abilene Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward at (325) 676-8477.

