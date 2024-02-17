Pedestrian fatalities more than double on Las Vegas roads compared to last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A month and a half into the new year, 26 people have died on Las Vegas valley roads. A majority of them were pedestrians, who were found three times more at fault than this time last year.

The most recent fatal collision was Thursday night near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue where a 53-year-old woman died while crossing outside of a marked crosswalk, according to police. Officers at the scene said the driver would have likely received a citation, but now faces felony charges since they left the scene.

In a similar fashion to the 25 other fatal collisions this year, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) then briefed the incident through a video posted on its social media. Each one ends with the officer on camera pleading for caution by saying, “Save a life, even if it’s your own.”

But, LVMPD Daryl Rhoads says that message doesn’t always get across.

“If you have a pedestrian versus a vehicle, that pedestrian’s going to lose every time,” Rhoads said outside LVMPD Headquarters Friday afternoon.

Of the 26 fatalities this year, 15 of them were pedestrians. This time last year, the 14 fatalities recorded included six pedestrians.

But, only four of those deceased pedestrians were found at fault in 2023. This year, 14 fatalities were considered “pedestrian error.”

“Everybody wants to take that shortcut. They want to get across the street. They’re not wearing clothing that’s appropriate where drivers can even see them. They’re wearing dark clothing and they’re crossing at night,” Rhoads said. “Every single one of those at-fault pedestrian fatalities has been preventable.”

As jaywalking offenses were decriminalized in Nevada three years ago, police are tasked with finding another way to get the message across. NDOT is already flashing the fatality statistics on freeway digital signs and more officers are soon to be placed at the most dangerous intersections LVMPD has identified in the valley.

“By way of a warning, or by way of a citation, that message will get delivered,” Rhoads said. “We’re doing our best as an enforcement agency to get that out there, but I’m telling you right now, it’s going to be a community effort in order to change that behavior.”

In contrast, fatal DUIs are down from this time last year. LVMPD has already recorded seven reckless driving fatalities this year, compared to 0 they recorded this time last year.

