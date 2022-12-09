Pedestrian fatality becomes car theft, first-degree murder charges in Gulfport

A man is charged with first-degree murder in what originally was reported as a pedestrian fatality on Interstate 10.

The incident happened at 2:43 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, when Gulfport police responded to I-10 near mile marker 35 and found a woman dead on the side of the road.

During the investigation, police discovered the woman had multiple bullet wounds. The suspect had left her and fled the scene in her vehicle, police said.

On Thursday Gulfport police arrested Deondrick Mychahl Jones, 32 of Ridgeland.

He is charged with one count of motor vehicle theft and one count of first-degree murder. He is being held at the Harrison County jail on bail of $1.1 million.

The victim has been identified, but her name is being withheld pending family notification by the Harrison County Coroner’s office.

Gulfport police thanked Madison Police, Mississippi Capitol Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in this investigation and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.