Pedestrian fatality will yield no charges

Jan. 4—LAKE ANN — A driver involved in a nighttime crash that killed a 75 year-old pedestrian will not face criminal charges, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said.

At 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, Grand Traverse County dispatchers received a call from a concerned citizen about a man wandering around in the road near the Benzie County border.

When deputies arrived at the scene on Cedar Run Road, between Cedar Valley and Cedar Lake roads, they found a car pulled over with its hazard lights on. The driver, a 22 year-old Lake Ann man, told deputies he thought he might have hit something, but wasn't sure.

After a search, deputies found the 75-year-old man's body in a ditch a couple of yards away from where the driver had pulled over. The man had died from his injuries by the time he was found, police said.

Lt. Jon Morgan said the driver underwent sobriety tests, including a PBT, and road tests to see if there were any tire tracks outside of the lane.

The driver was found to be sober, Morgan said, and there were no track marks in the fresh snow that had just fallen. As a result of the initial investigation, the driver was not found to be criminally responsible for the crash.

A few hours prior to the crash, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office told Morgan they had received a call from a woman saying her 75-year-old husband was missing. He had gone outside to smoke a cigarette and never came back.

Based on that call, Morgan said, they were able to determine the identity of the man who had died. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they are waiting for the man's next-of-kin to be notified before releasing his name.

Morgan said the roads were back open by 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Michigan State Police troopers and Grand Traverse County Road Commission workers helped to direct traffic and shut down the roads following the crash. These agencies were assisted by Long Lake Township Fire and Rescue's Emergency Medical Services, who were the responding ambulance.