Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Affton

AFTON, Mo. – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday evening, according to police.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for a car crash at Mackenzie Road and Alpine Drive. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been struck by a car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name or age have not been released.

A preliminary investigation showed a car was traveling southbound on Mackenzie Road when the victim was hit. The vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

