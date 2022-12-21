Pedestrian fatally hit by Ram van ID'd

Update

Authorities have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash while she crossed a street on Monday morning in Tucson.

Laura Patricia Ortega, 46, was hit shortly before 5 a.m. by a southbound 2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 as she crossed North Flowing Wells Road near West Knox Street, police said. Officers and firefighters responded and medics rendered aid to Ortega, who died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Ram immediately stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation, police said. An officer with the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined the motorist was not impaired by alcohol or drugs, according to police. Detectives investigated the scene, including collecting roadway evidence. Ortega, police said, was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. Police also said the street lighting in the area was only partially working and only on the west side of the road.

"Mid-block crossing by Ms. Ortega is the major contributing factor of the collision," read a statement from the Tucson Police Department. "This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time."

There have been 29 pedestrian fatalities in Tucson this year, according to city figures.

