Pedestrian fatally struck by BMW in Brooklyn intersection

A man was fatally struck by a BMW in a Brooklyn intersection early Sunday, police said.

The victim was hit at the intersection of Ocean Ave. and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay about 5:50 a.m., police said.

The man, whom police are still trying to identify, was trying to cross Ocean Ave. when the car, heading south on the avenue, struck him.

EMS took the victim with head and body trauma to Coney Island Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said.

The 26-year-old driver of the BMW remained at the scene and faced no immediate charges, authorities said.