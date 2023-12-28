Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Northern Kentucky

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Northern Kentucky early Thursday.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Houston Road, south of Merchants Street, according to a release from Florence police,

A preliminary investigation determined a Honda Civic traveling south on Houston Road was unable to stop before hitting a person in the left southbound lane as the pedestrian crossed the street.

Florence Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced Carl Ickes, 65, of Commerce Township, Michigan, dead at the scene.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.

