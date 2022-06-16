Pedestrian fatally struck by driver fleeing LAPD in stolen car in South L.A., police say

A man was struck and killed Thursday morning in South Los Angeles by a driver in a reported stolen car who was being pursued by police, authorities said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department attempted to stop the driver around 12:30 a.m. in the Florence neighborhood. The driver did not pull over and the officers initiated a pursuit but called it off two minutes later when the driver began to drive erratically and at dangerous speeds on surface streets, according to Officer Annie Hernandez.

The LAPD continued to track the driver by air. But near the intersection of Florence and South Central avenues, the stolen car struck the pedestrian, a man in his 50s who may have been trying to cross the street, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAPD.

The driver, identified only as a 42-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital after complaining of pain after the crash, Hernandez said.

After she is treated, she will be transported to jail for booking. It's unclear what charges she will face in connection with the stolen vehicle, the pursuit and the pedestrian's death.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.