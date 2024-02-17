Pedestrian fatally struck in north Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fatal collision occurred Friday night in north Abilene, claiming the life of a pedestrian.

The crash occurred in the 3100 block of Pine Street. According to police on the scene, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Pine’s northbound lane is closed at this time.

No further details are available at this time. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for updates.

