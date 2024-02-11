Pedestrian fatally struck in north Charlotte: MEDIC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a wreck Saturday evening, according to Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

The incident happened sometime around 7:30 p.m. on February 10 at the intersection of Cannon Avenue and North Graham Street.

MEDIC says a pedestrian is dead as a result of being hit by a vehicle. It is unknown if the driver stopped or if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

