Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday morning; troopers search for involved pickup

A 30-year-old man died Saturday morning after he was struck.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. along McGregor Boulevard, near Kapok Court, in Iona, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

A pickup was traveling west on McGregor Boulevard, in the inside lane, east of Kapok Court, as the pedestrian was crossing McGregor Boulevard, in front of the approaching pickup.

Convictions affirmed:Florida Supreme Court affirms convictions against Bonita Springs man accused of killing wife

Life in prison:Man accused of killing Fort Myers Beach library director gets life sentence

The pickup struck the pedestrian.

After the initial collision, an unknown white pickup truck, traveling behind the first pickup, also hit the pedestrian.

Troopers said the second pickup failed to stay on scene and continued west on McGregor Boulevard. Troopers continue to search for the pickup.

At least seven people have died on Lee County roads this year, according to data from the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers urge anyone with information regarding the pickup's whereabouts to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters may also be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if their tip leads to an arrest.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Troopers search for answers after fatal hit-and-run