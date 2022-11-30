Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in west Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a collision in which a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in west Charlotte.

On Nov. 28, police said they responded to reports about a pedestrian lying in the median on the 2700 block of the W. Brookshire Freeway.

At the scene, police found Jesse Sigler lying in the grassy median near the cable divider. Sigler was pronounced deceased by MEDIC, according to police.

Police said an initial investigation indicates that at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Sigler was walking along the left shoulder of the road when he was struck by a 2021 Honda C-HR.

The driver of the vehicle told police that she didn’t find anything or anyone in the area after the collision. After not finding anything, she said she drove home and called 911 to report the crash.

Police said North Carolina State Highway Patrol then responded to conduct an investigation. They told police that they also could not find any persons or objects that appeared to be struck.

However, the next morning a different driver noticed Sigler lying in the median and called 911.

Police said it is unknown if Sigler was impaired but they suspect that to be the case. It is also unknown if the driver of the Honda C-HR was speeding or impaired but detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

