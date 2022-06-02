Pedestrian fatally struck walking on Route 9 in Howell, police say

HOWELL – A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Route 9, police said.

The pedestrian was walking south on the highway between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road about 1:55 a.m. when he was hit, officials said.

The victim, a 30-year-old Lakewood man, died on the scene from a “traumatic” injury, according to police.

His name has not been released.

More: Toms River police car strikes pedestrian crossing Fischer Boulevard

The driver, a 53-year-old Deal resident, was uninjured and remained on the scene, authorities said.

No summonses have been issued in the crash, police said.

The incident is still under investigation by the Howell Police Traffic Safety Unit and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Analysis Response Team.

More: Harvey Cedars: Pedestrian hospitalized after struck by car on Long Beach Boulevard

Officials are asking witnesses to call Howell patrolman Matthew Cherney at 732-938-4575, ext. 2629, or Prosecutor's Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 732-431-7160, ext. 4082.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Pedestrian killed walking on Route 9 in Howell, police say