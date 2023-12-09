Pedestrian fencing being installed along Grant Street Bridge, project inching closer toward completion

Dec. 9—BLUEFIELD — Work on the new Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is inching closer toward completion.

A contractor with the West Virginia Division of Highways was beginning work Friday on the new pedestrian fencing, which is the last component of the bridge that must be completed before it can be opened to traffic.

"They are putting the fencing in," City Manager Cecil Marson said. "I know there is one piece of it they are still waiting on."

Marson is scheduled to receive a project update from the DOH on Monday. He said the information received at that time will be shared with the Bluefield Board of Directors, who are scheduled to meet Tuesday at noon.

"We are getting there," Marson said of the looming completion date for the bridge. "Everything is a little step closer. Just know the DOH is working hard to get it done."

The city and the DOH are still hoping to schedule a ceremony to mark the opening of the bridge.

"Of course we will have our big ceremony with the governor and for all of the community," Marson said.

The new $10 million bridge can't be opened to vehicle traffic until work on the pedestrian sidewalks are finished. The fencing for the pedestrian sidewalk, which is designed to protect pedestrians on the bridge, had to be specialty ordered by the DOH.

The original Grant Street Bridge, which was built in 1941, connected East End and North Side residents with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area. It was closed in June 2019 when it failed a state safety inspection.

Since the former bridge's closure and demolition, residents have had to use a narrow and winding road to connect with the outside area. A community campaign calling for a new bridge was eventually successful. In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $10 million grant for the project.

The DOH, the city and Norfolk Southern have since worked jointly on that project.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens