Pedestrian finds man’s body along Truman Road in unincorporated Jackson County

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the death of a man whose body was found by a pedestrian Thursday morning along Truman Road in an unincorporated part of the county, the sheriff said.

Independence police notified the sheriff’s office shortly after 7:15 a.m. that a pedestrian had found the body near Truman and Stark Avenue in Blue Summit, an unincorporated community nestled between Kansas City and Independence.

Because the body was in a little gully or indention in the ground, it was not visible to drivers passing by in a car, said Sheriff Darryl Forté.

Police received a call Thursday morning from a pedestrian reporting that there was a body near Truman Road and Stark Avenue in Blue Summit, an unincorporated community nestled between Kansas City and Independence.

The sheriff’s office said they know who the man is, but are waiting to release his identity until family could be notified. There was no indication of foul play and the sheriff’s office was not looking for a suspect.

A captain with the sheriff’s office had spoken with the man Wednesday after he was found passed out in a parking lot in the area, Forté said. The man was coherent and didn’t appear to be under the the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

“He had a vehicle nearby,” Forté said. “When he got into his vehicle, it appeared that he had no place else to go.”

The captain left after talking to the man.

His vehicle was found in the area. There were no signs that he had been struck by a vehicle. The sheriff’s office was waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of the man’s death.