Pedestrian flown to ECMC after being struck by pickup in Town of Niagara

Feb. 20—An 85-year old woman was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of Isherwood Drive on Tuesday.

Town of Niagara Police, Niagara Active and Mercy EMS responded to the call at 7:42 a.m. The woman was reportedly crossing the street bringing in her garbage totes when she was struck.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. According to reports from the scene, the glare of the sun appears to be a factor.

New York State Police and the Niagara County Sheriff Accident Investigation Unit assisted.