After pedestrian found dead on I-264 in Portsmouth, state police investigating hit-and-run

State police are investigating after a pedestrian was found dead early Sunday morning on a highway in Portsmouth following a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators don’t know exactly what time the crash occurred but they’ve asked for help from anyone who may have seen something useful while driving around 12:48 a.m. in the area of the MLK Expressway.

Police said the male, who has not been identified, was found without a pulse in a westbound travel lane on Interstate 264, at exit 6/MLK Expressway. People stopped to help the victim by moving him from the roadway and attempting first aid.

Police have not said how old the victim was.

Police have also not released information about the driver or vehicle that they believe struck the pedestrian but said that the motorist did not stop.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com