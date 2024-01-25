Pedestrian found dead near busy Wilmington intersection

A pedestrian was found dead after being struck by a vehicle near a busy Wilmington intersection Wednesday night, according to police.

A Thursday news release from the Wilmington Police Department said units responded to a report of a pedestrian lying on Randall Parkway near the South College Road intersection around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Despite life-saving attempts, police said the male victim died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released as police are working to first notify the next of kin, the release said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

