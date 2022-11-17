Pedestrian hit, killed by car as he attempted to cross Arlington street, police say

A 45-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night as he tried to cross an Arlington street, police said.

Arlington police said the man was not using a designated crosswalk or wearing reflective clothing at the time.

The name of the man had not been released on Thursday by authorities.

Police responded to the major accident just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway.

Investigators determined the man was trying to cross Pioneer Parkway when he was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Sonata pulled over, remained on the scene, and provided reasonable assistance, Arlington police said. He is not facing any criminal charges.

Officials with the Arlington Police Department reminded residents that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.