Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Phoenix
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car near 55th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 4. The driver stayed at the scene after the collision.
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car near 55th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 4. The driver stayed at the scene after the collision.
Collision coverage is auto insurance that covers repairs to your car if you hit an object or another car. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
About five gallons of hazardous liquid spilled after a truck crashed in Ohio. The waste came from the site of the February 2023 crash in East Palestine.
What's the most expensive car in the world? That depends. Do you include classics sold at auction or just new cars? Here's the answer either way.
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a decision made by Colorado's Supreme Court to remove him from the primary ballot. It comes a day after he appealed a similar decision made to remove him from the ballot in Maine. Here's what it means and what's next.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
2025 Ram 1500 pricing starts at only $855 more than a 2024 Ram, but one trim costs $14,255 more. And the new Tungsten trim starts at $89,150.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
A law firm researched the number of fatal accidents involving animals in each state, finding three in which there were zero.
Don't let Jack Frost start nipping at your car — this winter must-have will put Frost in his place.
House GOP lawmakers offered affirmation Wednesday that a partial government shutdown could be in the offing in just 16 days over the immigration issue.
A snow storm's a-brewing and temps are dropping ... almost as low as the price on these genius gizmos.
Don't spend extra on a whole new workout set when the USA-made Kettle Gryp serves double duty.
Want to drink more smoothies in 2024? You don't need to splurge on a Vitamix.
It's always a great time to talk trade, and presented here are players to acquire and deal away in your discussions, led by the Great Eight himself.
General Motors' US vehicle sales increased 14.1% last year, and the company sees momentum building in 2024.
Thieves unsuccessfully tried to steal a GMC Canyon and a Chevrolet Colorado from a train car parked in Mexico. Both trucks were damaged.
Scoop it up in a cornucopia of colors for nesting and gifting, while the deal and supplies last. You'll get free shipping, too!
Economists have been looking for job openings to decrease as the Fed hopes for the labor market to return to a better balance between supply and demand for workers.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.