Pedestrian hit, killed in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on an I-15 off-ramp early Saturday morning, according to Nevada State Police.

Just before 3:20 a.m., NSP responded to a report of a crash on the I-15 and Sahara Avenue.

Police said that a vehicle was exiting the I-15 northbound Sahara off-ramp when it hit a pedestrian who, for unknown reasons at this time, was in the travel lane of the off-ramp.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

