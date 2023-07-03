Pedestrian hit and killed on downtown connector, Atlanta police say
Police are investigating a deadly crash on the interstate in downtown Atlanta.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 12:04 a.m. Monday, officers received reports of a person hit by a car on the downtown connector near Cleveland Avenue in south Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who was hit and killed by a car.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
According to the investigation, the man was walking on the road when he was hit by a car.
The driver remained on the scene following the incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
Texas man, 25, who went missing 8 years ago as teen, found safe
Tractor-trailer follows GPS, gets stuck in north Georgia wilderness
K-9 officer detects meth in hidden compartment during traffic stop
Police said it is unlikely that the driver will face charges.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: