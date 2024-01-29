Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 45 in Tupelo

Jan. 29—TUPELO — Police are still searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run along Highway 45 in Tupelo that killed a pedestrian on Saturday night.

Police were called out to Highway 45 just north of Eason Boulevard on Jan. 27 around 9 p.m. for a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Once there, officers located a deceased male, later identified by Lee County Coroner as Richard Spencer Harvey, 32, of Philadelphia.

The driver of the car did not stop and has not been located. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as possibly a black Toyota Camry with a Chickasaw County tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

