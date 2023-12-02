Pedestrian hit, killed in northwest Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

On Nov. 26 around 9:10 p.m., Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the area of Rancho Drive south of the Ann Road northbound off-ramp.

NSP’s preliminary investigation showed that a pedestrian was walking across the northbound travel lanes of Rancho Drive when they were hit by a Kia Spectra that was driving northbound on Rancho Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, NSP said.

This fatality marks NSP Southern Command’s 70th fatal crash, resulting in 85 fatalities for 2023.

