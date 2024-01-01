Pedestrian hit, killed on SR-125 in Spring Valley; driver flees the scene

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — First responders are on the scene of a reported fatal pedestrian accident on a highway in Spring Valley.

Crews responded to SR-125 and Jamacha Road in Spring Valley at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. According to a California Highway Patrol sig alert, a vehicle hit a pedestrian and the driver fled the scene Sunday night.

CHP is reporting the incident as fatal. No other information was immediately available.

According to Caltrans, one lane on southbound SR-125 north of Jamacha Road is currently closed due to the accident.

This story is breaking. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest as this develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.