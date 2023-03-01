Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Fresno. Police said it’s unclear why he on tracks

A man was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a train in downtown Fresno, police said.

The man was on the BNSF Railway tracks near McKenzie Avenue and Diana Street about 9:30 p.m. when a train came along, Lt. Israel Reyes said.

Police were not sure why the man was on the tracks and said a witness had seen the pedestrian walking along the sidewalk on Diana Street earlier in the night.

BNSF police reported the fatal incident southwest of the intersection of Fresno and Belmont avenues to Fresno police, Reyes said.