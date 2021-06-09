Pedestrian hit, killed by train near an intersection in Denton, police say

A woman was hit and killed by train Wednesday morning in Denton, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

The incident was reported near S. Bell Avenue and Robertson Road in Denton.

A pedestrian was hit by a train, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Denton police.

Denton police were on the scene, and they noted that Robertson Road was closed at S. Bell Avenue. S. Bell Avenue is open.

Authorities did not provide any other details on the incident.