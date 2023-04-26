Woman charged after pedestrian dies in fatal crash on US 15-501 in Durham

Police charged a driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday in Durham.

Chaunesti Saunders, 20, of Durham, was traveling west on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard (U.S. 15-501) when she struck a woman attempting to cross the westbound lanes, police said in a news release.

Saunders was driving 20 miles over the speed limit in a 2009 Toyota Camry at the time of the crash.

Saunders was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by vehicle, and speeding.

Officers responded about 11:45 a.m. to the crash near Garrett Road and Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Saunders initially fled but then returned to the scene, ABC11 and WRAL reported.

U.S. 15-501 was closed from Garrett Road to Southwest Durham Drive but reopened at about 2:30 p.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

The News & Observer reached out to police for more information Wednesday afternoon.