Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in east Fort Worth, police say

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in east Fort Worth on Monday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Miller Avenue and Avenue J around 9:20 p.m. A man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Miller Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries shortly before 10 p.m. Authorities haven’t released the name and age of the man.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Detectives from the Traffic Investigation Unit were going to investigate the scene, officials said.