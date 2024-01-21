Pedestrian hit by light rail in central Phoenix, suffers serious injuries

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a light rail Saturday evening in central Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

A spokesperson for Valley Metro confirmed that the incident occurred at the light rail stop near Thomas Road and Central Avenue.

According to the Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a collision with the light rail and a pedestrian at about 7 p.m., where the pedestrian was then transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Northbound light rail lanes were restricted as of Sunday afternoon, according to Phoenix police. Detectives are continuing to assist with the investigation.

Details about the events that led up to the collision remained a part of the ongoing investigation as of Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Light rail: pedestrian hit near Central Avenue and Thomas Road