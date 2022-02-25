Pedestrian hit in Mineral City

MINERAL CITY — A man was hit by a vehicle in the 4000 block of E. Railroad Street early Friday, according to a call record from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. The accident was reported at 2:23 a.m.

Deputies found the victim lying on the sidewalk with a male and female standing beside him.

A witness told deputies the incident started with an argument among a few people inside a bar. The argument then continued outside, which led to people getting into a vehicle and striking the victim.

All were parties involved were intoxicated, according to the deputies' report.

The incident remains under investigation. Video recordings are to be collected.

