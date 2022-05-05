Pedestrian Hit In TV Station Parking Lot + CT Budget, Tax Cuts Pass
Pedestrian Hit By Car In NBC Connecticut Parking Lot: Police
The man was hit while walking across the TV station's parking lot.>>>Read More.
CT Budget, Tax Cuts Pass: 5 Things To Know
The state legislature passed a budget adjustment, which includes about $600 million in tax cuts. Here is what to know.>>>Read More.
Word On Church St.: Drugs Are Everywhere
“There’s too many drugs and too many alcoholics. People are always falling out.">>>Read More.
CT Legislators Vote For Own Pay Raise
State legislators haven't gotten a pay raise since 2001. Several legislators have left in recent years, citing low pay.>>>Read More.
Jogger's Killer Sentenced To Decades In Prison: Reports
He pleaded guilty to the 2014 killing and was sentenced.>>>Read More.
Man Charged With Stabbing Dog: Police
A local man is being charged with cruelty to animals for allegedly stabbing a dog.>>>Read More.
University Of Saint Joseph Honors Jim Calhoun With 'Legacy Fund'
The Calhoun Legacy Fund will be used for student scholarships, academic support, facilities improvements and more, the school said.>>>Read More.
This Connecticut School District Now Recommends Mask Use Amid COVID-19 Case Clusters
