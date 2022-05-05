There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Wednesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

The man was hit while walking across the TV station's parking lot.>>>Read More.

The state legislature passed a budget adjustment, which includes about $600 million in tax cuts. Here is what to know.>>>Read More.

“There’s too many drugs and too many alcoholics. People are always falling out.">>>Read More.

State legislators haven't gotten a pay raise since 2001. Several legislators have left in recent years, citing low pay.>>>Read More.

He pleaded guilty to the 2014 killing and was sentenced.>>>Read More.

A local man is being charged with cruelty to animals for allegedly stabbing a dog.>>>Read More.

The Calhoun Legacy Fund will be used for student scholarships, academic support, facilities improvements and more, the school said.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

Pedestrian Hit In TV Station Parking Lot + CT Budget, Tax Cuts Pass originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch