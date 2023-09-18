Pedestrian hit by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield
Jackson drew a $14,819 fine for a hit that concussed Jakobi Meyers last week.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Toyota outlined a full-speed-ahead plan focused on developing battery tech that can lead to a range of 500 miles by 2026, and over 900 miles later.
Hunter was hit late by Colorado State safety Chase Blackburn in the first half.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6, Lexus RZ, and Genesis Electrified GV70 electric cars earned the Top Safety Pick+ rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
A 1951 Kaiser Deluxe four-door sedan, made by the Kaiser-Frazer company at Willow Run, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Though she got her start in pop, Lovato has long been a fan of edgier music. Now, she's returning to her roots with "Revamped" and recording her old songs with a new sound.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,000 shoppers.
The AL East and the likely first-round playoff bye that comes with it are up for grabs.
Next-generation Buick Enclave three-row SUV caught in spy photos with Wildcat-inspired design.
In this overview for first-time founders, Benjamin Döpfner (founder and CEO of Vesto) explains how to develop a treasury management strategy that optimizes operating and strategic cash reserves. Everyone wants to be the hero who saves the day, but it’s hard to hit a home run in B2B sales.
Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- after both sides failed to reach a deal. This is the first time in history that all three automakers have been hit by strikes at once. The automakers and the UAW had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening to come to an agreement.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and other executives revealed Thursday in San Francisco a prototype of a custom-built, wheelchair-accessible, self-driving robotaxi and said that closed-course testing of the driverless vehicle would begin in October. The vehicle, called the Cruise WAV, is the result of three years of product design, development and testing by Cruise and GM along with its partners on the project BraunAbility and Q'Straint. The WAV looks similar to the company's purpose-built Origin vehicle, which was revealed as a prototype in January 2020 and is now being tested on public roads in Austin and Miami.
A lawsuit filed against Google by California's Attorney General over the company's deceptive and misleading options for managing location data has resulted in a $93 million settlement — and new protections for consumers in the state. As detailed in an incredibly straightforward complaint, Google in several ways appeared to promise users that they could choose whether or how much location data was used in order to target them for advertisements. Location History is one of several detailed records Google keeps of your activity — you can turn it off here if you haven't already.
The second installment of Square Enix's ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake saga has a release date. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29. A new trailer has also emerged.
Google announced a significant update to its built-in services that includes Zoom, WebEx, and The Weather Channel apps.
The European Commission is considering imposing punitive tariffs to protect European Union automakers against cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports, which the agency says benefits from state subsidies. "Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her annual address to the EU's parliament. "And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."
Ford’s F-150 pickup is America’s best-selling vehicle. So when Ford changes the winning format, the Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker better make sure it gets the formula right.
Google unveiled a range of software updates for Android Auto and vehicles equipped with Google-powered dashboards.