Pedestrian hit while crossing North Main Street near site of New Year's fatality

PROVIDENCE — Another pedestrian has been hit while crossing North Main Street, the site of numerous fatalities over the past year. In this case, however, the victim suffered minor injuries, according to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez. The driver stayed at the scene and is not facing any charges.

"It was an accident," Perez said. "It wasn't like they took off."

Perez said that the driver had been making a left turn from Rochambeau Avenue onto North Main Street when the pedestrian, who was crossing the street, was struck. The incident took place at about 10 a.m. Friday.

The intersection of North Main Street and Rochambeau was the site of a fatal collision in which a driver hit and killed a pedestrian on New Year's Eve. That incident was the third fatality to occur along North Main Street over the past year.

Advocates have been urging the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to make changes to North Main Street, such as installing speed humps to slow cars and improve pedestrian safety.

The Providence Streets Coalition plans to hold a vigil and rally on the corner of North Main Street and Doyle Avenue on Feb. 14th in honor of the three people killed over the past year. That event was planned prior to the most recent crash.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Anothe pedestrian hit while crossing North Main Street in Providence