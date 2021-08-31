Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on busy street, Columbia police say

A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning, the Columbia Police Department said.

The pedestrian was in critical condition, police said on Twitter. Further information on his condition was not available.

At about 11:30 a.m., police said traffic safety officers blocked off the 1800 block of Blossom Street following the collision. That’s near the campus of the University of South Carolina and not far from the Five Points area.

The female driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene following the crash, police said.

No other injuries were reported by police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.