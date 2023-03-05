Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run on West Bluff in Peoria

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of multiple charges after a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian hospitalized, Peoria police said Saturday in a news release.

At about 9:35 a.m. Friday, Peoria police were dispatched to the intersection of West Moss Avenue and North MacArthur Highway on a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. The victim told police he was struck while crossing the intersection and the driver fled south on MacArthur. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

With the assistance of a license plate recognition camera, police located the suspect's vehicle at about 8:25 p.m. Friday at West Lincoln and South Western avenues. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun and illegal drugs, police said.

Bryson M. Barnes, 34, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of methamphetamine, causing a crash injury, failure to render aid and failure to reduce speed, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact the PeoriaPolice Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

