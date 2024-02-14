Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons to be erected along St. Augustine's A1A

Coastal Highway and Euclid Ave along SR A1A

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will install Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons (PHB), also referred to as High-Intensity Activated CrossWALK systems (H.A.W.K.,) at pedestrian crosswalks located on SR A1A at Treasure Beach Road, Green Street, Matanzas Inlet, Nease Beachfront Park and Euclid Avenue.

The PHB/H.A.W.K. system is designed for pedestrians to safely cross mid-block. The on-demand activation signal alerts motorists of pedestrians needing to cross the road with an initial yellow light followed by a sequence of flashing red lights.

According to FDOT’s Community Outreach Specialist, Jacob Pickering, crews will begin the drilling and installation of a mast arm foundation for the PHBs in mid-February. The remaining construction is scheduled for July 2024 with September noted as the approximate completion date, “weather, material availability and unforeseen circumstances permitting.”

Pickering said the project is categorized as a FDOT pushbutton contract which is used to expedite the implementation of safety projects, “as if pushing a button,” with a focus on improving motorist and pedestrian safety.

“These contracts involve a streamlined framework, require approval from relevant authorities, and are designed to reduce the time frame for project implementation,” he said.

According to Pickering, the framework also allows FDOT to meet the necessary federal guidelines to obtain funding approval along with internal requirements inclusive of scheduling and coordination.

“The contract is typically for a specific period, such as a 24-month contract period, and may involve multiple projects,” he continued. “The aim is to reduce the timeframe for implementing simple or low-cost safety concepts without going through the full work program process.”

Pickering added that while the FDOT will procure the funding and install the PHB crosswalks along A1A, St. Johns County has agreed to a maintenance permit.

According to a press release issued by St. Johns County, FDOT and the county have participated in an agreement for State Highway Lighting Maintenance and Compensation for several years.

The Board of County Commissioners approved and agreement between the county for Florida Power & Light to deliver the power for the LED lighting.

“The H.A.W.K. system will be a great addition to these intersections to help ensure pedestrian safety,” said county Public Works Director Greg Caldwell in the press release. “This is a top priority when improving infrastructure and we’re excited to partner with FDOT and Florida Power & Light to do it.”

According to Pickering, next year’s FDOT pushbutton contracts for erecting PHBs along State Road A1A include Vilano Beach’s Surfside Avenue, Vilano Beaches 3rd St. and Crassoldi Street to Madeira Drive in front of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

“Traffic Operations is currently designing a PHB for the area between Crassoldi Street to Madeira Drive," he concluded. "The final plans are due by the end of September 2024. The department plans to issue a contractor to construct PHBs at that intersection in late 2024/early 2025, material availability, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.”

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Pedestrian Highway Beacons to be erected on A1A at Treasure Beach Rd., Green St., Matanzas Inlet, Nease Beachfront Park and Euclid Ave