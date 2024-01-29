Pedestrian identified in early morning crash on U.S. 90 in Jackson County

The victim of a fatal pedestrian crash in Gautier early Saturday morning has been identified.

Tyler Feranda, 29, of Ocean Springs, was crossing U.S. 90 when struck by a vehicle, according to Gautier Police. The incident happened in front of Grease Monkey at 3263 U.S. 90.

Police said Feranda died at the scene as a result of the impact.

No charges have been brought and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gautier Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.